Chinese New Year celebrated across world

Xinhua) 09:39, January 30, 2025

A participant tries on traditional Chinese costume during an event in celebration of the Chinese New Year at the Confucius Institute of Far Eastern Federal University of Russia, in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 29, 2025. The Confucius Institute of Far Eastern Federal University of Russia hosted a Chinese New Year cultural experience event, attracting many participants. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A participant tries on traditional Chinese costume during an event in celebration of the Chinese New Year at the Confucius Institute of Far Eastern Federal University of Russia, in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 29, 2025. The Confucius Institute of Far Eastern Federal University of Russia hosted a Chinese New Year cultural experience event, attracting many participants. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Participants try Chinese calligraphy during an event in celebration of the Chinese New Year at the Confucius Institute of Far Eastern Federal University of Russia, in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 29, 2025. The Confucius Institute of Far Eastern Federal University of Russia hosted a Chinese New Year cultural experience event, attracting many participants. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Participants learn Baduanjin, a traditional form of Chinese aerobic exercise, during an event in celebration of the Chinese New Year at the Confucius Institute of Far Eastern Federal University of Russia, in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 29, 2025. The Confucius Institute of Far Eastern Federal University of Russia hosted a Chinese New Year cultural experience event, attracting many participants. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Participants paint Beijing Opera masks during an event in celebration of the Chinese New Year at the Confucius Institute of Far Eastern Federal University of Russia, in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 29, 2025. The Confucius Institute of Far Eastern Federal University of Russia hosted a Chinese New Year cultural experience event, attracting many participants. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

People watch a lion dance performance during the Chinese New Year celebration in the departure hall of Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People watch a lion dance performance during the Chinese New Year celebration in the departure hall of Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Performers present a lion dance during a Spring Festival gala at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, Benin, Jan. 25, 2025. The 2025 "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations kicked off here recently, which will last till Feb. 12. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Local Chinese language learners perform Chinese crosstalk during a Spring Festival gala at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, Benin, Jan. 25, 2025. The 2025 "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations kicked off here recently, which will last till Feb. 12. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Local artists perform traditional Beninese dance during a Spring Festival gala at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, Benin, Jan. 25, 2025. The 2025 "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations kicked off here recently, which will last till Feb. 12. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A local martial arts lover performs during a Spring Festival gala at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, Benin, Jan. 25, 2025. The 2025 "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations kicked off here recently, which will last till Feb. 12. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)