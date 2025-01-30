Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve sees over 200 million inter-regional trips across China
BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Some 204.39 million inter-regional trips were made in China on Tuesday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve, according to official statistics.
Of the total, 194.18 million trips were taken by road, 7.76 million by rail, 1.86 million by air and 587,000 on water, according to a special work team established to facilitate the sound operations of this year's Spring Festival travel rush.
The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, is the most important holiday in China and an occasion for family reunions. It falls on Jan. 29 this year.
Chinese authorities expect an unprecedented 9 billion inter-regional trips during this year's Spring Festival travel period, which began on Jan. 14 and will continue to Feb. 22. The figure is forecast to rise by 7 percent from the peak travel season of the last year's Spring Festival.
Around 197.02 million inter-regional trips are expected in China on Wednesday, according to the work team.
Photos
Related Stories
- Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: pay visits
- Shenzhou-19 astronauts send Spring Festival greetings from space station
- Festive atmosphere everywhere as Spring Festival comes
- Lion, dragon dances staged in Cambodia to celebrate Chinese New Year
- Railway policewoman maintains smooth traffic during Spring Festival travel rush
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.