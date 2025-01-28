Spring Festival gala held in Houston

HOUSTON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Themed "Dancing into the Year of the Snake," the Greater Houston Spring Festival Gala was held Sunday night in the fourth largest U.S. city.

"This gala conveys the auspiciousness and hope of the Year of the Snake to the world, promotes Chinese wisdom and the spirit of progress, and builds a bridge for cultural exchange between the East and the West," the organizer said.

The gala featured vibrant performances ranging from classical Chinese dances and traditional music to a Texas-style cowboy dance and popular songs.

The night reached its peak when a singer and the audience joined together to sing "Go back home often," with the crowd illuminating the hall with phone lights, celebrating the joy of the Chinese New Year.

The event was organized by the Houston Chinese Civic Center.

