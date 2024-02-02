In pics: Artisans craft Ru porcelain artworks to mark Year of the Dragon
Photo shows Ru porcelain artworks in Baofeng county, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of Publicity Department of Baofeng county Party committee)
Baofeng county in central China's Henan Province boasts a long history of making Ru porcelain, one of the five famous porcelains of ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279). As the Year of the Loong – or Chinese dragon – approaches, skilled artisans from Baofeng county handcrafted Ru porcelains artworks featuring elements of the year sign.
An artisan crafts a Ru porcelain work in Baofeng county, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of Publicity Department of Baofeng county Party committee)
An artisan crafts a Ru porcelain work in Baofeng county, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of Publicity Department of Baofeng county Party committee)
Photo shows a Ru porcelain artwork in Baofeng county, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of Publicity Department of Baofeng county Party committee)
Photo shows a Ru porcelain artwork in Baofeng county, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of Publicity Department of Baofeng county Party committee)
Photos
Related Stories
- Exhibition of porcelain artworks from China's Jingdezhen kicks off in Paris
- Pic story: inheritor of Honglyucai porcelain
- High-speed railway puts millennia-old "porcelain capital" on faster development track
- Craftsman dedicated to modern porcelain painting in Jingdezhen
- Global ceramic expo opens in China's "porcelain capital"
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.