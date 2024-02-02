We Are China

In pics: Artisans craft Ru porcelain artworks to mark Year of the Dragon

People's Daily Online) 09:47, February 02, 2024

Photo shows Ru porcelain artworks in Baofeng county, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of Publicity Department of Baofeng county Party committee)

Baofeng county in central China's Henan Province boasts a long history of making Ru porcelain, one of the five famous porcelains of ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279). As the Year of the Loong – or Chinese dragon – approaches, skilled artisans from Baofeng county handcrafted Ru porcelains artworks featuring elements of the year sign.

