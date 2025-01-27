Kiribati president extends Spring Festival greetings to Chinese people

Xinhua) 08:34, January 27, 2025

SYDNEY, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Kiribati President Taneti Maamau recently extended warmest holiday greetings and best wishes to the Chinese people ahead of the Spring Festival.

In a pre-recorded video greeting, Maamau said the Spring Festival is an important traditional festival for the Chinese people, symbolizing reunion, harmony and new hope.

Looking back over 2024, Maamau highlighted the successful convening of the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee and China's significant progress in further deepening reform comprehensively. He also praised China's high-level opening-up as "a distinctive beacon" that has brought new development opportunities for the world, including Kiribati.

In 2024, Kiribati and China celebrated the fifth anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic ties. The president noted that the two countries achieved remarkable cooperation in education, healthcare, trade and investment, agriculture and fishery, infrastructure development and people-to-people exchanges.

These results demonstrate "the deep and robust friendship" between the Kiribati and Chinese people and underscore China's steadfast determination to build a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

Maamau said the coming new year is the Year of the Snake in the Chinese lunar calendar, which symbolizes wisdom and dynamism. He expressed his hope that the robust relationship will continue and that China will lead the world toward inclusive modernization, making new and greater contributions to peace and positive transformation for humanity.

The Kiribati president said the two countries will continue to deepen mutual trust and friendly relations, promote further alignment between the Kiribati 20-year Vision and the Belt and Road Initiative, and create a better and more prosperous future for the people of both countries.

In concluding the video, Maamau once again wished China peace and prosperity and the Chinese people happiness and success. He also hoped that the bond between Kiribati and China would continue to flourish.

