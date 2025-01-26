Commentary: Jointly secure a good start for China-U.S. relations at a new juncture

By Gao Wencheng (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A series of high-level engagements between the Chinese side and the new U.S. administration have demonstrated the great importance both sides attach to China-U.S. relations and brought positive expectations to the future interaction of the two major countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping took a phone call from then President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 17. At the invitation of the U.S. side, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attended the inauguration ceremony of Trump as Xi's special representative.

In the phone call with Trump, Xi noted that they both attach great importance to their interactions, and both hope for a good start of the China-U.S. relationship during the new U.S. presidency. Xi also expressed his readiness to secure greater progress in China-U.S. relations from a new starting point. For his part, Trump said that as the most important countries in the world, the United States and China should get along well for years and beyond and work together for world peace.

The high-level exchanges reflect a shared understanding that cooperation, dialogue and mutual respect are vital for maintaining stability and addressing global challenges.

As Xi noted in the phone call, with extensive common interests and broad cooperation potential, the two countries can become partners and friends, contribute to each other's success, and advance shared prosperity for mutual and global good. This reflects China's commitment to fostering steady, sound and sustainable bilateral relations and promoting global peace and prosperity.

Enhancing dialogue and cooperation between China and the United States aligns with the expectations of the global community.

In 2024 alone, the two nations advanced collaboration through strategic talks, financial and economic meetings, counter-narcotics efforts and climate initiatives. They renewed their science and technology agreement and co-signed each other's resolution on artificial intelligence at the UN General Assembly. China also welcomed nearly 15,000 American youths to China under the "50,000 in Five Years" initiative, fostering mutual understanding and friendship.

Moving forward, sustained efforts to expand dialogue and practical cooperation should be enhanced to build mutual trust, deliver mutual benefits and contribute to global peace and development.

For China and the United States, two big countries with different national conditions, it is just natural to have some differences. What matters most is to respect each other's core interests and major concerns and find a proper solution.

The Taiwan question concerns China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Therefore, the new U.S. administration must approach it with prudence and refrain from actions that could undermine mutual trust or destabilize the broader bilateral relationship.

For China and the United States, turning their back on each other is not an option. It is unrealistic for one side to remodel the other. Conflict and confrontation have unbearable consequences for both sides.

China has made clear its four red lines on bilateral relations, namely the Taiwan question, democracy and human rights, China's path and system, and China's development right. Respecting these boundaries and avoiding provocation, escalation or overreach on these critical issues serve as the most essential safeguard for managing differences and maintaining the stability of bilateral ties.

The China-U.S. relationship, though marked by cooperation, competition and, at times, tension, has increasingly been characterized by interdependence.

Economic and trade cooperation has become the cornerstone of bilateral ties, with trade having shot up more than 200-fold. Two-way investments have topped 260 billion U.S. dollars, with over 70,000 U.S. companies operating in China and generating annual profits of 50 billion dollars. On top of these, exports to China support 930,000 jobs in the United States.

This profound interdependence underscores that confrontation and conflict are on no account a right way forward. Instead, the significance of the China-U.S. relationship calls for a rational and constructive approach to promote shared prosperity. Decoupling and camp confrontation would only harm both sides and the world at large.

China welcomes a confident, open and thriving United States, just as the United States should embrace a peaceful, stable and prosperous China. In the face of growing global challenges, the two major countries should work toward a positive beginning in the new U.S. presidential term and strive to advance their relations from a new starting point.

