China-U.S. economic, trade cooperation mutually beneficial: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:37, January 24, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial, and China does not intentionally pursue a trade surplus, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to U.S. calls for a fairer trade relationship with China.

Despite differences and frictions between China and the United States, the common interests and cooperation potential are substantial, allowing both sides to enhance dialogue and consultation in this regard, Mao said.

In response to U.S. remarks regarding tariffs on China, Mao said there are no winners in a trade war or a tariff battle. Such a conflict does not serve the interests of any party and is not conducive to the global economy.

