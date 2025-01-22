Home>>
"There is no winner in a trade war": Chinese foreign ministry
(Xinhua) 16:43, January 22, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China always believes that there is no winner in a trade war or tariff war, and remains steadfast in safeguarding its national interests, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to reports that U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his administration was discussing imposing a 10 percent tariff on goods imported from China as soon as Feb. 1.
