Trump voices willingness to get along with China in Davos teleconference
People watch virtual remarks of U.S. President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said his government looks forward to "doing very well with China and getting along with China" in virtual remarks to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.
Trump emphasized that the leaders of the United States and China are going to have a "very good relationship."
Addressing the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Trump acknowledged China's role and expressed hope for cooperation. "Hopefully, we could work together and get that (armed conflict) stopped," he said.
In his message to global business leaders, Trump promised what would be "among the lowest taxes of any nation on Earth" for those who bring manufacturing operations to the United States, but still warned of tariffs for those who do not.
Trump also voiced concerns over rising oil prices, adding that he would ask Saudi Arabia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to bring down costs.
