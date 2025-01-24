Chinese doctors save my life

In 2014, I completed my master's and doctoral studies at Peking University Law School and returned to South Korea to work at a law firm. Later, I was sent to the firm's representative office in Beijing and afterward to the office in Shanghai. On September 14, 2020, just as I was about to return to South Korea, something unexpected happened.

Photo provided to People's Daily

That day, while walking on the streets in Shanghai, I suddenly felt an intense pain in my chest, like a scorching and heavy wheel moving from the upper left of my body to the lower right, as if my entire body was about to split open. I tried to text a friend, but I could barely see the keyboard, and my fingers would not cooperate. I had no choice but to hail a taxi and rush to the hospital.

When I arrived at Shanghai East Hospital in the Lujiazui area, the pain spread throughout my body. I stumbled into the emergency room, where a doctor immediately examined me and gave me painkillers. I was unsure how much time had passed as I drifted off to sleep, only to be awakened by the sound of voices. Forcing my eyes open, I saw the doctor holding a stack of documents. I tried to describe my condition but could not articulate it clearly. After signing the surgical consent form, I soon lost consciousness again.

When I opened my eyes again, I could not move at all, and all parts below my neck were numb. Doctors and nurses were bustling about, and machines beside me beeped incessantly. Lying in bed, I felt extremely anxious.

Photo provided to People's Daily

I later learned that it was an acute aortic dissection that had triggered the severe chest pain. It is a very dangerous cardiovascular emergency with a high early mortality rate. The aortic wall consists of three layers, and the inner two layers of my aorta had ruptured, leaving only the outermost layer intact. The situation was critical, but thankfully, I received timely treatment; otherwise, the consequences would have been unimaginable.

In the ICU, covered in different equipment, including a ventilator, I could only be fed through injections. Watching the medical staff working tirelessly around the clock, I felt immensely grateful. What moved me even more was when my attending physician told me, "During the surgery, we gave you many blood transfusions, probably accounting for about 70 percent of your total blood volume."

Outside the ICU, my classmates from Peking University and friends in Shanghai took turns watching over me in three shifts, which touched me so much. From the operating room to the ICU, and then to the general ward, I fought with death for nearly a month before finally overcoming the life-threatening situation.

Photo provided to People's Daily

Without a doubt, I was fortunate. On December 10, 2020, the day before I returned to South Korea, I specifically cycled around Shanghai East Hospital. After returning home, I went for a full-body check-up at a large hospital. After reviewing the results, a South Korean doctor told me, "The Chinese doctors saved your life. The surgery was decisive and very successful.”

In the following years, I have been very attentive to my health and grateful for my new lease on life after this near-death experience. Throughout this time, I have been actively participating in activities related to China with an aspiration to foster friendship between South Korea and China.

As the president of the Peking University Alumni Association in South Korea, I aim to bring together South Koreans who have studied in China and inject continuous momentum into bilateral relations.

I also serve as the vice principal of the New Era China Academy for Global Leaders, which is co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in South Korea and the Korea-China Association for Culture Exchange. By sharing my experiences of studying and living in China, I hope to enhance South Korean people's understanding of China.

Now, I often reminisce about my time in China. I miss riding my bicycle in Beijing's Wudaokou and Zhongguancun and long for the morning air and sunsets along the Huangpu River in Shanghai. My longing for China will endure, and my story with China will keep unfolding.

(Huh Wook is a partner lawyer at the South Korean law firm SHIN & KIM. People's Daily journalist Ma Fei compiles the article based on an interview with Huh Wook.)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)