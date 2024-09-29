China, S. Korea should work together to enhance ties: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:59, September 29, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Amid rising global turbulence, unilateralism and protectionism, China and South Korea, as close neighbors and key partners, should collaborate to manage risks and strengthen bilateral ties, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

Wang noted that since the beginning of this year, exchanges and cooperation between China and South Korea have become more active in various fields, and the bilateral relationship has shown a positive trend of improvement, demonstrating that the efforts of both sides are in the right direction with promising results.

He stressed that as long as both countries remain committed to the principles of their diplomatic ties, continue their focus on friendship, and pursue mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, China-South Korea relations will continue to develop healthily and sustainably.

Noting that the close economic ties and intertwined interests between China and South Korea are market-driven and align with their common interests, Wang said China is willing to support South Korea in successfully hosting next year's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and advancing regional economic integration.

Emphasizing that the deployment of U.S. intermediate-range missiles in the region undermines regional peace and stability and is not in the interest of regional countries, Wang said that preventing war or chaos on the Korean Peninsula is in the common interest of all parties and that China will continue to contribute constructively to long-term peace and stability in the region.

For his part, Cho expressed congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, adding that South Korea-China relations show a good trend of resuming exchanges.

Cho expressed hope that both sides will maintain this positive momentum, strengthen high-level exchanges, and promote the stable development of bilateral relations.

South Korea is willing to enhance economic and trade cooperation with China and jointly promote regional economic integration, said Cho.

Regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula, South Korea expects to maintain strategic communication with China, Cho said.

