China's top diplomat meets president of South Korea-China Parliamentarians' Union

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with a delegation led by Kim Tae-nyeon, president of the South Korea-China Parliamentarians' Union, on Wednesday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said he appreciated the contributions the union has made to promoting the friendship between the two countries.

Wang said China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) should be good neighbors with mutual trust and good partners that undertake mutually beneficial cooperation, no matter how the international or regional situations change.

Noting the continuity and stability of China's policy toward the ROK, Wang expressed the hope that the ROK side would meet China halfway, consolidate political mutual trust and push for the sustained, steady and sound development of China-ROK relations.

China is willing to study measures to facilitate personnel exchange between the two countries further, and welcomes people from all walks of life in the ROK to visit the country, Wang said. It stands ready to expand comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation with the ROK, work together to safeguard the principles of free trade, and maintain stable, unimpeded production and supply chains, he added.

Kim and other lawmakers in attendance said the union stands ready to join hands with the Chinese side to strengthen strategic communication, increase personnel exchange, tap into cooperation potential and promote the ROK-China friendship.

They also said that the union is willing to adhere to multilateralism and safeguard free trade alongside China, and to jointly promote peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

