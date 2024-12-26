S. Korea to review visa-free pilot project for Chinese group tourists

Xinhua) 13:24, December 26, 2024

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Thursday that the country will review a visa-free pilot project for Chinese group tourists.

Han, who became an acting president following President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment, said in a tourism strategy meeting that the project will be actively reviewed and rapidly implemented to contribute to a fast and strong recovery of the local tourism market.

He vowed to front-load next year's tourism budget in the first half and take emergency measures such as financial support and special loans to stabilize the management in the tourism industry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)