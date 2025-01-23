China-Israel innovation park marks 10th anniversary in Tel Aviv

Xinhua) 10:53, January 23, 2025

JERUSALEM, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 10th-anniversary celebration of the China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park was held Wednesday in Tel Aviv, Israel's economic hub.

Addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Israel Xiao Junzheng highlighted the park's significance, which was officially inaugurated in January 2015.

To date, the park has attracted nearly 300 joint ventures and facilitated nearly 60 technological cooperation projects. The China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park Co-construction Plan has also yielded significant results, with 70 Israeli companies applying to participate, 20 of which are now registered in the park, he said.

Despite instability in the Middle East, Xiao affirmed China's unwavering commitment to deepening innovation cooperation and supporting the accelerated development of the park. He expressed China's readiness to achieve mutual benefits, establish more exemplary projects like the innovation park, and contribute certainty to bilateral ties.

The event was attended by officials from the Israel Innovation Authority, as well as representatives from Israeli government, business, academic, and technology sectors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)