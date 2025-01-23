Chinese vice premier urges tech innovations for global benefit

Xinhua) 10:22, January 23, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025, and delivers a speech entitled "Keeping to the Right Path of Multilateralism and Promoting Open and Inclusive Development" in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

AI and other technologies should become a source of shared prosperity -- an "Ali Baba's treasure cave" -- rather than a "Pandora's box."

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has called for advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and other technological innovations to benefit humanity.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos on Tuesday. He was responding to questions from WEF founder Klaus Schwab after delivering his address.

AI and other emerging technologies bring about revolutionary transformations rather than incremental progress, Ding noted. He emphasized that China, guided by the conception that "science knows no border and should benefit all humanity," has promoted international cooperation in innovation and ensured the fruits of scientific and technological progress are shared by all.

A robot makes coffee at a park in Guangming District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

The vice premier highlighted that China has established science and technology cooperation with over 160 countries and regions. Special efforts have been made to share scientific achievements with Global South countries to close the technological gap.

Ding acknowledged that while AI and other technologies can drive development, they also carry risks. "China attaches great importance to striking the right balance between development and security, follows the approach of seeking progress while ensuring stability, and strives to keep innovation from going astray," he said.

He explained that China is developing AI to accelerate economic transformation, achieve Chinese modernization, and enhance the quality of life for its population of more than 1.4 billion. The country has implemented robust regulatory frameworks and mechanisms to ensure the responsible use and management of AI technologies, he added.

Ding described AI governance as a global challenge, warning that disorderly competition among nations could lead to a "gray rhino" scenario. He called on countries to support the United Nations in taking a central role and to develop effective rules through joint participation. Such efforts, he said, would ensure that AI and other technologies become a source of shared prosperity -- an "Ali Baba's treasure cave" -- rather than a "Pandora's box."

A staff member of Reacool Medical Technology Co., Ltd. demonstrates a digital surgery aided platform at a simulated operating room in the Vision Valley of China in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)