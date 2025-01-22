WHO regrets U.S. withdrawal announcement, hopes for continued partnership

Xinhua) 09:33, January 22, 2025

Geneva, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed regret over U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of withdrawing the country from the organization. It hopes the U.S. government will reconsider this decision.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the WHO also said it looks forward to maintaining its partnership through constructive dialogue. It reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the root causes of diseases, strengthening health systems, and detecting, preventing, and responding to health emergencies, such as disease outbreaks.

The organization emphasized its crucial role in safeguarding global health and safety, including the well-being of the American people.

The statement highlighted that the United States has been a founding member of the WHO since 1948 and has played a vital role in shaping and governing the organization with other 193 member states, actively participating in the World Health Assembly and the WHO Executive Board.

The WHO acknowledged the contributions of American institutions to its mission and the mutual benefits derived from the U.S. membership.

The statement also underscored the historic reforms undertaken by the WHO over the past seven years developed collaboratively with the United States and other member states. These reforms aim to enhance the organization's accountability, cost-effectiveness, and global impact, with ongoing efforts to strengthen these achievements.

