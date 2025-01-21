China to continue supporting WHO in fulfilling its duties: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:59, January 21, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the role of the World Health Organization (WHO) should be strengthened, not weakened, and that China will continue to support WHO in fulfilling its duties.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to a query regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on Monday to withdraw the United States from WHO.

Guo said that, as an authoritative international organization in the field of global public health, WHO plays a central coordinating role in global health governance, and its role should be strengthened, not weakened.

China will, as always, support WHO in fulfilling its duties, deepen international public health cooperation, strengthen global health governance, and promote the building of a global community of health for all, Guo added.

