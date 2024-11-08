China, WHO to host global traditional medicine conference in December

Xinhua) 10:39, November 08, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China and the World Health Organization (WHO) will host a global traditional medicine conference in Beijing on Dec. 3 and 4, according to a press briefing on Thursday.

Over recent years, people's health awareness and lifestyles have changed, as have medical models, leading to an increasing demand for traditional medicine. The advantages of traditional medicine in protecting public health and preventing major chronic and infectious diseases have been receiving more attention.

Against this backdrop, the conference will focus on the theme of diversity, inheritance and innovation of traditional medicine to benefit the world. It will feature discussions on scientific research, education, and digital and intelligent applications of traditional medicine, according to its organizers.

The organizers added that heads of international organizations, government officials of multiple countries and ambassadors to China, as well as experts, scholars and entrepreneurs in the medical sector have been invited to the conference. Approximately 1,200 people are expected to attend the opening ceremony.

Chinese organizers include the Beijing municipal government, the National Health Commission and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)