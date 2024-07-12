Peng Liyuan meets with UNAIDS, WHO officials

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and a goodwill ambassador of the World Health Organization (WHO) for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, meets with Winnie Byanyima, under-secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) and executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), and Jerome Salomon, assistant director-general of WHO in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and a goodwill ambassador of the World Health Organization (WHO) for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, met on Thursday with Winnie Byanyima, under-secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) and executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and Jerome Salomon, assistant director-general of WHO.

Noting that eliminating HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis is crucial for safeguarding human health and welfare, as well as promoting sustainable global development, Peng said that UNAIDS and the WHO have accomplished a number of proactive and fruitful endeavors in relevant fields.

Peng briefed them on China's practices and experience in the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. She also expressed her willingness to continue to fulfill her duties as a goodwill ambassador and make more contributions to the global efforts in preventing and treating HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

It is believed that with the joint efforts of all parties, China's cooperation with UNAIDS and the WHO will yield greater outcomes, Peng said.

Byanyima and Salomon spoke highly of the positive achievements of the Chinese government and people in their fight against tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, as well as in the development of healthcare. They also deeply appreciated Peng's outstanding contributions since taking on the role as the WHO's goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

They expressed their willingness to further strengthen cooperation with China in relevant fields, and promote the continuous development and progress in global health for the benefit of people worldwide.

