China to deliver more surprises to world economy: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China will focus on high-quality development and high-level opening up, and bring more surprises to the world economy, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in Beijing on Monday.

It is reported that Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, when commenting on China's achievement of economic growth of 5 percent in 2024, which exceeded the IMF's forecast, said that it was a surprise for the world economy. The IMF also raised its forecasts for China's economic growth prospects in both 2025 and 2026.

Noting that China's economy successfully achieved its growth target in 2024, with the national GDP expected to pass the mark of 130 trillion yuan (about 18.08 trillion U.S. dollars), Mao said that this demonstrates the resilience and potential of the Chinese economy, while boosting confidence in the potential for global economic growth.

China will concentrate on high-quality development and high-level opening up, maintain the upward trend of its economy, and deliver more surprises to the world economy, Mao said.

