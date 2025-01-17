Chinese automaker Geely begins production of 2 models in Egypt

Xinhua) 11:05, January 17, 2025

CAIRO, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automotive manufacturer Geely Auto Group has launched production of two models in its first completely-knocked-down (CKD) plant in Egypt.

During a ceremony held Wednesday at the CKD facility in the 6th of October City, Giza Province, the company unveiled two popular models --Coolray and Emgrand -- assembled locally at the plant.

The plant is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of around 30,000 units within the next three years.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said during the event that the launch of Geely's CKD plant marks an important step for Egypt in strengthening its industrial sector, especially in the field of automobile industry.

Song Jun, vice president of Geely Auto Group, said at the launch ceremony that the production of two of Geely's products in Egypt will greatly improve the supply chain response efficiency and bring a better driving experience to local consumers.

