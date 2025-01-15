Global Mayors Dialogue being held in Nanning, S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 16:56, January 15, 2025

To promote mutual understanding and exchange between civilizations in cities across the globe, and to deepen practical economic, trade, and cultural cooperation, the "Global Mayors Dialogue" event is being held in Nanning from Jan. 15 to 18. Nine mayors from seven ASEAN countries, along with leaders from relevant Chinese cities, have gathered in Nanning.

With an open mindset and forward-looking vision, the attendees are jointly exploring new models, new content, and new pathways for friendly exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and international cities, aiming to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

As the permanent host city of the China-ASEAN Expo, Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, serves as a vital gateway for China's openness and cooperation with ASEAN. In recent years, Nanning has focused on its new role and mission of building an international metropolis geared toward ASEAN cooperation and creating a China-ASEAN cross-border industrial integration development cooperation zone. Efforts have been made to enhance "hard connectivity", "soft connectivity", and "heart-to-heart connectivity". The city has expanded and strengthened the "Nanning Channel," making transportation with ASEAN countries more convenient, exchanges smoother, and city-to-city cooperation and cultural interactions closer.

Increasingly, enterprises and projects from ASEAN and around the world are being introduced and taking root through the "Nanning Channel," while more Chinese businesses are using this channel to expand overseas markets. The path of win-win cooperation is steadily widening. As the host city of this year's "Global Mayors Dialogue," Nanning aims to build a solid bridge for deeper exchanges between Chinese and ASEAN cities, fostering openness and cooperation.

During the event, mayors from China and abroad will engage in dialogue and discuss practical cooperation in areas such as industries, culture, and education.

Additionally, two parallel dialogues will be held. Representatives from Chinese and international cities, as well as experts in related fields, will exchange ideas on urban cooperation in economic, trade, and cultural tourism.

The event will also feature the signing of cooperation agreements in various fields such as international trade, cultural exchange, tourism, sports, and education. The Nanning Initiative will be released, showcasing the achievements of exchanges and collaboration between Chinese and international cities.

