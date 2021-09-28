China ready to continue dialogue with NATO on equality, mutual respect basis: FM

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg via video link upon invitation, expressing China's willingness to continue dialogue with NATO on the basis of equality and mutual respect to promote the sound and steady development of relationship.

Wang said the key to promoting ties lies in adopting correct perceptions towards each other.

There is no need for the Asia-Pacific region to establish any new military bloc, neither should there be confrontation instigated among major countries or any "small circle" be formed aimed at inciting a new Cold War, he said.

Wang said NATO should stay committed to its original geographical location, and play a constructive role in regional peace, stability and development.

Noting that NATO does not view China as a rival, Stoltenberg said the organization is willing to develop a constructive relationship with China based on mutual respect with no preconditions attached.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

Both parties deemed the virtual meeting positive and constructive, pledging to continue communications, improve the quality of dialogue and advance pragmatic cooperation.

