Anti-China alliance anachronistic: European media

Xinhua) 16:07, June 17, 2021

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Xinhua) -- As NATO member states appeared to have been rallying around Washington in adopting a confrontational stance against China, European media expressed differing voices to resist the anti-China push, according to European news aggregator Eurotopics, which published excerpts from various European media.

"A Western alliance against China is anachronistic," said Spanish online newspaper Publico, adding that U.S. President Joe Biden's strategy to maintain U.S. dominance in a world that is no longer unipolar is "an outdated approach that clashes with the EU's goals of building its own independent foreign policy."

"Many of Washington's allies do not want to support a plan that is explicitly anti-China," it noted.

French media outlet Les Echos also held that Europe should not support anti-China push, as "Europe's commercial and energy dependence on both China and Moscow is too great for it to blindly bow to American interests -- especially since Beijing became its leading trading partner last year, ahead of Washington."

"Because of the size of its market -- 450 million inhabitants -- the European Union has the power to impose a more even balance of power on China," it said.

