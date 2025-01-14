China's yuan loans grow by 18.09 trln yuan in 2024

Xinhua) 16:55, January 14, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 18.09 trillion yuan (about 2.52 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2024, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, increased 7.3 percent year on year to 313.53 trillion yuan at the end of December.

The M1, which covers cash in circulation plus demand deposits, stood at 67.1 trillion yuan at the end of December, down 1.4 percent year on year.

The M0, which indicates the amount of cash in circulation, rose by 13 percent year on year to a total of 12.82 trillion yuan at the end of last month, per the data.

