China's yuan loans grow by 16.52 trillion yuan in first 10 months

Xinhua) 09:19, November 12, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 16.52 trillion yuan (about 2.3 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of the year, central bank data showed on Monday.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, increased 7.5 percent year on year to 309.71 trillion yuan at the end of October.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)