American vlogger records captivating rural life in E China's Shandong

1. Ryan Norman showcases the process of making the popular Chinese food jianbing guozi, a pancake with a crispy fried dough sheet, during a live-streaming session in Rizhao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Jiao Ruohang)

2. Ryan Norman (second from left) poses for a picture with his family. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

3. Ryan Norman selects sea food at a fair in Rizhao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Yang Yang)

4. Ryan Norman cooks fish at a fair in Rizhao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Ding Minhang)

Ryan Norman, a vlogger from the U.S., has been living in Rizhao city, east China's Shandong Province for 18 years. His videos showcase local folk customs in Shandong, capturing scenes like visiting fairs, making dumplings, and operating his B&B hotel. His content has garnered a large following both within and outside of China.

Norman has traveled to over 50 countries, but he chose to settle in China for the comfort it offers and its constant ability to surprise him. He moved to China in 2006 after graduating from university to work in foreign trade.

After working in China for a year, Norman chose to stay. He founded a foreign trade company and later established a factory. To better integrate into Chinese society, he learned Chinese and in just over a year was able to communicate.

In 2010, Norman married a local woman in Rizhao and decided to settle there, her hometown. He has many local friends.

During the May Day holiday in 2024, a video of Norman making Spanish mackerel dumplings and inviting tourists to taste them went viral. He also showcased Rizhao's natural and cultural attractions in the video.

In 2022, Norman opened an account on a short-video platform. That December, he made his first video, showcasing a trip to a fair with friends. The video featured Rizhao's specialty products and showed Norman cooking hot pot at the fair. It garnered nearly 80,000 likes, with many viewers saying they'd love to visit a fair like that.

"Visiting a fair is a cherished childhood memory for many in Shandong and a reflection of folk customs, capturing the essence of rural life. For me, it's also a way to embrace the local lifestyle. Through our videos, we hope to share Rizhao's rich traditions with a wider audience," said Norman.

Later, Norman brought his cookware to the fair, where he cooked and filmed simultaneously. Within a year of launching his account, he gained over 1 million followers. To date, his 195 videos have amassed nearly 10 million likes.

"It's not easy to produce these videos. My team of five often spends several days completing just one," said Norman. The rural Chinese elements showcased in his videos have drawn attention from overseas viewers, with his story even covered by foreign media outlets.

Norman would like to share his stories and experiences in China with his relatives and friends when he returns to the U.S. When dealing with curiosity and confusion of some Americans, he patiently answers their questions. "I hope that I can serve as a 'bridge' for friendly exchanges between the two countries," said Norman.

"Rizhao is developing rapidly," said Norman. "When I first settled here, the area where I live now was desolate. Today, high-rise buildings are everywhere, and the ecological environment is improving. I can travel to many places in China by high-speed train, and mobile payment is widespread, making life very convenient," he added.

Norman hopes to share his experiences with more people and inspire them to fall in love with Rizhao and China. "My mother loves Rizhao. My videos make her and her friends laugh, and they're also learning about Chinese culture through my influence," said Norman. He added that he plans to explore Rizhao's rural elements further and promote its specialty agricultural products, handicrafts, and food through live-streaming.

