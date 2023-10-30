Young vlogger from SE China's Fujian captures rural life in viral videos

People's Daily Online) 10:28, October 30, 2023

A young man from Fujian Province in southeast China has captivated many internet users with his short videos, which highlight the lives of the elderly and offer glimpses of rural life in his hometown.

Wu proudly displays the photos he has taken to the elderly residents of his village in Anyuan township, Ninghua county, Sanming city, in Fujian Province, southeast China. (Photo courtesy of Wu Muliang)

Wu Muliang, 24, returned to his native Xiaofang village in Anyuan township, Ninghua county, Sanming city, in May 2022. After working various jobs in multiple cities, his passion for filmmaking and experience in shooting, editing, and producing videos led him to become a vlogger on Bilibili, a popular video-sharing platform in China.

His videos depict his daily life, his relationship with his grandmother, and interactions with other elderly villagers. Many of his creations have garnered over 5 million views.

Initially, Wu mimicked the content of other rural vloggers. However, in June 2022, he began featuring his grandmother as the central figure in his videos. Capturing her engaged in farm work resonated with many viewers, reminding them of their own experiences.

In a poignant video about the young individuals in his village who either dropped out of school or went astray, Wu turned the camera on himself. He shared the story of how he and several of his peers began working outside their village after they failed to gain admission to high schools. Many of them lost their way for various reasons.

This video quickly amassed over 6.6 million views on Bilibili. One viewer requested permission to share the video with their students, while another praised the video's quality, suggesting that schools adopt it as educational material.

"I hope the teenagers who watch this video take their lives seriously and avoid the same mistakes I made," Wu remarked.

Wu also documented his efforts to photograph elderly villagers, many of whom wanted photos for their funerals. He began by taking a photo of his grandmother. Subsequently, he set up a makeshift "photo studio" at the village entrance. Assisted by his grandmother, who went door-to-door inviting her elderly friends, Wu took photos of 14 senior villagers that day. Some of them have since passed away, but Wu believes that the photos help to preserve their memories.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)