China sees over 40 pct increase in entry-exit trips in 2024

Xinhua) 13:13, January 14, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Border inspection agencies across China recorded 610 million entries and exits in 2024, a manifestation that a series of the country's expanded visa-free policies and other gestures for greater openness to the world are bringing benefits to and gaining recognition from worldwide travelers.

The number represents a 43.9 percent increase over the previous year, according to statistics from the National Immigration Administration on Tuesday.

