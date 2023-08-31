China logs over 82 million entry-exit trips during summer break

Xinhua) 15:58, August 31, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China logged more than 82.41 million entry-exit trips between July 1 and August 29, said immigration authorities.

Among them, 41.19 million trips were made by mainland residents, 32.47 million were made by residents in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and 5.06 million by foreigners.

China has seen a rising demand for exit and entry certificates over the past months, as it was the first summer break after the country downgraded its management of COVID-19 early this year.

During the period from July 1 to August 29, exit-entry control departments issued 3.42 million ordinary passports and 18.59 million exit-entry permits and endorsements for traveling to and from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

In response to the summer travel peak, exit-entry control departments across the country opened up more counters to process document applications, extended their service hours, and provided express or grouped services when necessary, said the National Immigration Administration.

Border inspectors optimized their services, posted more guiding signs, and added more inspection lanes, among other measures, to ensure smooth and orderly flow of traffic across the border.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)