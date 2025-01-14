China unveils successes, plans for trade-in program, equipment upgrades

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:38, January 14, 2025

China announced a raft of measures to expand the scope of the consumer goods trade-in programs and equipment upgrades amid stepped-up efforts to boost domestic demand and spur economic growth, on Jan 8, following positive results achieved last year.

