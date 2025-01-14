Home>>
China unveils successes, plans for trade-in program, equipment upgrades
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:38, January 14, 2025
China announced a raft of measures to expand the scope of the consumer goods trade-in programs and equipment upgrades amid stepped-up efforts to boost domestic demand and spur economic growth, on Jan 8, following positive results achieved last year.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Shopping for Spring Festival goods brings festive cheer to E China's Jiangsu
- Snow scenery of Shanwangping Karst national ecological park in Chongqing
- Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan
- Scenery of snow-covered tea plantations in Zunyi, China's Guizhou
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.