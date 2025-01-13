China to boost consumption, expand imports in 2025

Xinhua) 08:04, January 13, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will further implement the special campaign to stimulate consumption, actively expand imports and attract foreign investment this year, according to a national commerce work conference held in Beijing from Saturday to Sunday.

The country will step up efforts to implement the consumer goods trade-in program, according to the meeting. More diversified consumption scenarios will be created, and service and digital consumption will be promoted.

In terms of foreign trade, China will actively expand imports, develop cross-border e-commerce and green trade, and promote trade digitalization, according to the meeting.

To attract foreign investment, China will expand voluntary and unilateral opening up in an orderly manner, give full play to the role of national economic development zones in attracting foreign investment, and improve services for foreign enterprises.

Further efforts will be made to proactively align with high-standard international economic and trade rules, promote international cooperation in industrial chains and supply chains, and deepen Silk Road e-commerce cooperation.

Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce, said that it is necessary to comprehensively promote reform and development tasks in the country's commercial work, and promote the drafting of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), adding that work should also be done to ensure the safety of production and stable market supply at the turn of the year.

