Chinese vice premier stresses efforts in expanding consumption
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends and addresses a meeting on promoting the expansion of consumption in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday urged intensifying efforts to expand consumption and focus on expanding domestic demand.
He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting on promoting the expansion of consumption.
The vice premier called for increased efforts in expanding the range of the consumer goods trade-in program while accelerating the integrated development of domestic and foreign trade.
High-quality development of service consumption should be further advanced, he said, calling for proactively expanding the opening up of the service sector, improving the quality of service supply and promoting diversified consumption scenarios.
He added that the cultivation and construction of international consumption center cities should be deepened to create an internationalized consumer environment.
