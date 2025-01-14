China firmly opposes U.S. restrictions on AI exports: ministry

Xinhua) 08:05, January 14, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday said that China firmly opposes the Biden administration's announcement of restrictions on exports related to artificial intelligence (AI).

The restrictions tighten export controls on AI chips and model parameters further, while extending extraterritorial jurisdiction. They create obstacles and interference for third parties engaged in normal trade with China, a ministry spokesperson said.

Previously, high-tech companies and industry organizations from the United States expressed their dissatisfaction and concern through various channels, arguing that the restrictive measures had been formulated hastily without sufficient discussion and constitute the excessive regulation of the AI sector. Believing that these measures will lead to significant adverse consequences, they have strongly urged the Biden administration to halt their implementation, the spokesperson said.

However, the Biden administration has disregarded industry appeals and insisted on the hasty implementation of these measures. This action exemplifies the generalization of the concept of national security and the misuse of export controls, marking a blatant violation of international multilateral trade rules, according to the spokesperson.

This action has severely hindered normal trade between countries, undermined market rules and international economic order, and affected global technological innovation. It has also damaged the interests of businesses worldwide, including those in the United States, the spokesperson said, adding that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

