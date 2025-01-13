China's foreign trade up 5 pct in 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports in yuan terms expanded 5 percent year on year in 2024, official data showed Monday.

In 2024, the country's foreign trade reached 43.85 trillion yuan (about 6.1 trillion U.S. dollars), according to data released by the General Administration of Customs.

Exports grew 7.1 percent year on year to 25.45 trillion yuan last year, while imports expanded 2.3 percent from one year earlier to 18.39 trillion yuan, the data showed.

