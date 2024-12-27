China makes progress integrating domestic, foreign trade: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 10:58, December 27, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has been stepping up the integrated development of domestic and foreign trade since the beginning of the year, the country's commerce ministry said Thursday.

Work has been done to promote the alignment of domestic and foreign trade rules and systems, He Yongqian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said at a press conference.

Focusing on the alignment of standards and certifications, as well as development environment optimization, 95 key tasks have been implemented, including efforts to actively transform advanced and applicable international standards, she noted, adding that the conversion rate of international standards has exceeded 83 percent so far.

The country has also expanded pilot projects integrating domestic and foreign trade, according to the ministry. Nine pilot regions have completed 80 percent of all pilot tasks, with 10 typical cases replicated and promoted nationwide.

Promotional campaigns for high-quality foreign trade products have also been carried out throughout the year, supporting the entry of quality products into supermarkets, commercial districts and e-commerce platforms, the spokesperson said. This not only expands the domestic sales channels for foreign trade products but also provides domestic consumers with more high-quality goods.

Efforts have also been made to increase policy support, including the issuance of guidelines to enhance the integration level of domestic and foreign trade, offering more guarantees for foreign trade enterprises to carry out domestic sales.

The commerce ministry will work further to step up reforms integrating domestic and foreign trade, remove bottlenecks and optimize the development environment for enterprises, she said.

