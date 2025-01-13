50 postgraduate students in Burundi awarded Chinese Ambassador Scholarship

Xinhua) 09:53, January 13, 2025

BUJUMBURA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A total of 50 postgraduate students pursuing master's degrees at the University of Burundi have been awarded the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship for 2024.

The award ceremony, held Friday at the Mutanga campus in the Rohero zone of Bujumbura, the commercial capital of Burundi, was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Burundi Zhao Jiangping and Rector of the University of Burundi Audace Manirabona.

"This Chinese financial support for Burundian students in need goes beyond simple material assistance. It represents a powerful sign of international solidarity and serves as a strategic investment in the future of Burundian youth by the Chinese embassy to Burundi," said Manirabona.

"China has supported the University of Burundi in several sectors. The beneficiaries of this assistance embody the aspirations of an entire generation to build a better future for our country," he added.

Manirabona noted that the assistance provided since 2018 has already borne fruits, as beneficiaries have been able to attend lectures and pass exams.

For her part, the Chinese ambassador said that education is the cornerstone of a country's future and that talents are strategic resources essential for economic development and social progress.

"China and Burundi share the same vision in this regard and regard education as a priority sector in their bilateral cooperation," Zhao said.

Noting China's support for Burundi in capacity building, She said that in 2024, 54 Burundian students were sent to China to further their studies and more than 300 Burundian nationals traveled to China for seminars and visits.

"Since the establishment of the Confucius Institute at the University of Burundi more than 10 years ago, more than 30,000 Burundian people have received training, and more than 200 scholarships have been provided to students at the institute," Zhao said.

She pledged China's continued commitment to cooperation with Burundi, particularly with the University of Burundi, through enhanced exchanges and training.

Since China and Burundi established diplomatic relations in 1963, the two countries have maintained cooperation in such fields as infrastructure, education, agriculture, health and energy.

