China to review anti-dumping measures on solar-grade polysilicon originating in U.S., ROK

Xinhua) 15:47, January 11, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced Friday that starting from Jan. 14, 2025, it will launch an expiry review of anti-dumping measures aimed at solar-grade polysilicon originating in the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK).

The expiry review, requested by the domestic solar-grade polysilicon industry, will determine if terminating anti-dumping measures will lead to continued dumping and harm, the ministry said in a statement.

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council will maintain the anti-dumping duties during the review, with scope and rates remaining unchanged, according to the ministry.

Solar-grade polysilicon is the main raw material for the production of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells.

On Jan. 20, 2014, China imposed anti-dumping duties on the United States and ROK-originated solar-grade polysilicon, with rates ranging from 53.3 to 57 percent for U.S. companies, and 2.4 to 48.7 percent for ROK companies.

In November 2017, China adjusted the rate range of anti-dumping duties on ROK-originated solar-grade polysilicon to 4.4 to 113.8 percent. In January 2020, China opted to extend the anti-dumping duties for another five years, according to the ministry.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)