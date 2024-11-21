China to advance efforts to join DEPA: Ministry of Commerce

Xinhua) 21:16, November 21, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China will make greater efforts to accelerate negotiations on joining the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.

A ministerial-level meeting between China and DEPA member countries took place on Nov. 14, during the ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, with all parties participating in in-depth discussions on the progress of negotiations and work to be done in the next stage of the accession process.

China began negotiations to join DEPA -- a new trade partnership agreement initiated by New Zealand, Singapore and Chile -- in August 2022.

The country has since held five ministerial-level meetings and several technical consultations with DEPA members, discussing topics related to the digital economy such as business and trade facilitation, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies.

China has also engaged actively in exchange seminars and promoted practical cooperation in specific areas with multiple DEPA members, including cooperation on electronic invoices and electronic bills of lading.

China will work closely with DEPA member countries to explore the potential of digital economic cooperation and ensure the prompt implementation of specific collaborative projects, according to MOC spokesperson He Yongqian.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Xian Jiangnan)