C919 aircraft successfully makes maiden commercial flight to Sanya

Xinhua) 15:10, January 11, 2025

A C919 jetliner lands at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 10, 2025. A C919 jetliner carrying 112 passengers from Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, landed at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Hainan Province on Friday, marking the success of this aircraft type's maiden commercial flight in Sanya. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A C919 jetliner lands at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 10, 2025. A C919 jetliner carrying 112 passengers from Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, landed at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Hainan Province on Friday, marking the success of this aircraft type's maiden commercial flight in Sanya. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A maintenance engineer directs a C919 jetliner at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 10, 2025. A C919 jetliner carrying 112 passengers from Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, landed at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Hainan Province on Friday, marking the success of this aircraft type's maiden commercial flight in Sanya. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2025 shows a C919 jetliner on the tarmac at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. A C919 jetliner carrying 112 passengers from Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, landed at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Hainan Province on Friday, marking the success of this aircraft type's maiden commercial flight in Sanya. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Passengers walk down from a C919 jetliner at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 10, 2025. A C919 jetliner carrying 112 passengers from Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, landed at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Hainan Province on Friday, marking the success of this aircraft type's maiden commercial flight in Sanya. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A C919 jetliner taxies on the runway of Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 10, 2025. A C919 jetliner carrying 112 passengers from Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, landed at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Hainan Province on Friday, marking the success of this aircraft type's maiden commercial flight in Sanya. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A maintenance engineer speaks to the crew of a C919 jetliner at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 10, 2025. A C919 jetliner carrying 112 passengers from Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, landed at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Hainan Province on Friday, marking the success of this aircraft type's maiden commercial flight in Sanya. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A C919 jetliner prepares to land at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 10, 2025. A C919 jetliner carrying 112 passengers from Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, landed at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Hainan Province on Friday, marking the success of this aircraft type's maiden commercial flight in Sanya. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A C919 jetliner prepares to land at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 10, 2025. A C919 jetliner carrying 112 passengers from Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, landed at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Hainan Province on Friday, marking the success of this aircraft type's maiden commercial flight in Sanya. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member does cleaning on a C919 jetliner at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 10, 2025. A C919 jetliner carrying 112 passengers from Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, landed at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Hainan Province on Friday, marking the success of this aircraft type's maiden commercial flight in Sanya. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)