China congratulates Joseph Aoun on election as Lebanon's president

Xinhua) 11:33, January 11, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday congratulated Joseph Aoun on his election as Lebanon's president, and expressed the readiness to promote the development of bilateral ties.

Aoun, Lebanon's army chief, was elected president in the second round of the presidential vote held on Thursday. His victory marks the end of more than two years of presidential vacancy in the country.

"China welcomes the election of a new president in Lebanon and congratulates President Joseph Aoun on his election," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing here on Friday.

Guo said China and Lebanon enjoy a traditional friendship and China attaches great importance to developing bilateral ties.

China will continue to support Lebanon in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, develop friendly relations and advance mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)