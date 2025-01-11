China congratulates Joseph Aoun on election as Lebanon's president
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday congratulated Joseph Aoun on his election as Lebanon's president, and expressed the readiness to promote the development of bilateral ties.
Aoun, Lebanon's army chief, was elected president in the second round of the presidential vote held on Thursday. His victory marks the end of more than two years of presidential vacancy in the country.
"China welcomes the election of a new president in Lebanon and congratulates President Joseph Aoun on his election," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing here on Friday.
Guo said China and Lebanon enjoy a traditional friendship and China attaches great importance to developing bilateral ties.
China will continue to support Lebanon in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, develop friendly relations and advance mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, he added.
Photos
- Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan
- Scenery of snow-covered tea plantations in Zunyi, China's Guizhou
- Woman revitalizes intangible cultural heritage items with a stylish twist
- Cherry blossoms and birds create a winter spectacle in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China welcomes ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon
- Displaced Lebanese rush home after ceasefire, facing joy, loss, and uncertainty
- Army chief Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's president
- UN humanitarians mobilize to deliver aid in Lebanon on first day of ceasefire
- Returning home remains dream out of reach for many displaced Lebanese
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.