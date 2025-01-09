China welcomes foreign businesses to share in its development dividends: vice minister

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes foreign businesses to share in the country's development dividends, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said during a meeting with a U.S. company executive.

China's economy has transitioned to high-quality development, with its green and low-carbon shift driving new growth opportunities, said Wang, also the China international trade representative, during a Wednesday meeting with Robert Goldstein, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

They exchanged views on topics such as China-U.S. economic and trade relations, as well as the company's growth in China, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce.

Wang said the Chinese economy has demonstrated strong resilience and intrinsic momentum, which plays a crucial role in boosting global confidence in development.

Noting that the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee has outlined comprehensive plans to enhance the institutions and mechanisms supporting China's high-standard opening up, Wang said China encourages foreign businesses, including Las Vegas Sands Corp., to seize the opportunities in the market.

As the world's two largest economies, China and the United States can benefit each other and the world through their cooperation, Goldstein said.

He added that Las Vegas Sands Corp. plans to continue to increase its investment in China for mutually beneficial outcomes.

