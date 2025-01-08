Fastener industry thrives in Yongnian district, N China's Hebei

Yongnian district in Handan city, north China's Hebei Province is the country's largest fastener production, sales and distribution center. In 2023, the output value of the fastener industry in Yongnian exceeded 42 billion yuan (about $5.73 billion), with the production and sales volume accounting for 58 percent of the national total and 28 percent of the global total. The fastener products are exported to more than 110 countries and regions of the world.

Fastener production began in the 1960s and 1970s in Yongnian, with blacksmiths from almost half of the production teams in Linmingguan township of the district involved in producing fasteners.

Workers work at a fastener production workshop of a company in Yongnian district, Handan city, north China's Hebei Province, on Aug. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Liu Yunchang, born in 1974, is the son of a blacksmith. In the late 1980s, the production of fasteners shifted from manual labor to machines due to the inability to keep up with market demand. This shift significantly boosted fastener production.

In the 21st century, an increasing number of fastener companies emerged in Linmingguan township and Yongnian district. However, due to outdated techniques, local companies were significantly behind counterparts in regions like Zhejiang Province. It was imperative and urgent for local companies to upgrade the industry.

In 2017, Yongnian district began upgrading the fastener industry. Through the establishment of a fastener industrial park and by inviting companies to settle in, the district achieved concentrated production and pollution treatment. By implementing intelligent production lines, local companies achieved automation and the intelligent production of fasteners.

A worker works at a digital and intelligent fastener production workshop of a company in Yongnian district, Handan city, north China's Hebei Province, on Aug. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Now, Linmingguan township produces fasteners across 12 categories and 289 sub-categories under the national standards catalogue for fasteners, covering more than 30,000 specifications and models. The products are widely used in the production of high-speed trains, automobiles, ships and others.

Zhao Yubo, head of the Fastener Industry Association of Hebei Province, said Yongnian has bid farewell to the historical practice of selling fasteners by weight. High-end products are now sold individually and are exported to markets in the U.S. and Europe.

Fasteners have become a pillar industry in Linmingguan township and Yongnian district, with a complete industrial chain from raw material supply to marketing and logistics. Over 30,000 businesses are involved in related industries, providing employment for over 340,000 people.

A buyer (middle) learns about fastener products at the 2024 China Yongnian International Sourcing Fair of Fasteners on Oct. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

The 2024 China Yongnian International Sourcing Fair of Fasteners, held in October 2024, attracted 190 fastener enterprises above designated size and buyers from over 20 countries, with intended orders totaling 190 million yuan.

Yongnian actively participates in international exhibitions to secure orders overseas. Fastener exports exceeded 1.1 billion yuan from January to August of 2024 in Yongnian, increasing by 11 percent year on year.

