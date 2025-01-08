Chinese exhibitors awarded Innovation Awards at CES 2025

By Tan Jingjing ( Xinhua

LAS VEGAS, the United States, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Many Chinese exhibitors participating in the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) have been awarded CES Innovation Awards, Gary Shapiro, CEO and vice chair of the U.S. Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organizer of CES, told Xinhua.

CES 2025, the world's premier tech show, officially launched in the U.S. city of Las Vegas on Tuesday. The event has attracted over 4,500 exhibitors from more than 160 countries and regions, including roughly 1,400 startups.

"Chinese exhibitors at CES 2025 include many CES Innovation Awards Honorees, in categories like AI, computer hardware and peripherals, digital health, mobile devices and accessories, smart home, sustainability and energy/power, robotics, XR, and - one of our new categories for CES 2025 - pet tech," Shapiro told Xinhua in an interview.

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

The program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each.

Chinese companies have been important forces at CES in recent years, impressing global exhibitors with innovative products and solutions.

Over 1,000 Chinese companies have registered to participate in CES 2025, including global leading brands as well as startups.

China has been taking the lead in the international display market. China's leading display maker BOE showcased a host of futuristic display products and smart cockpit solutions at CES 2025, and in collaboration with Qualcomm, presented an "All-in-one AI Media Center" which integrates a 65-inch Ultra HD display with new and rich AI-based use cases.

BOE's automotive slidable OLED display has won CES Innovation Awards for in-vehicle entertainment.

Hisense, a leading Chinese brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, showcased a bold vision for the future powered by AI at CES 2025, unveiling advancements in display technology with new TriChroma LED TV and stunning 136-inch MicroLED Display and smart living solutions.

TCL, a leading global technology company, brought a diverse range of display technologies to CES 2025, including QD-Mini LED TVs, professional monitors, in-car displays, mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, smart projectors, and RayNeo AR Glasses.

Its flagship model - TCL X11K QD-Mini LED TV - redefines home entertainment with over 14,000 local dimming zones, delivering ultimate clarity and visual precision and offering immersive viewing experience.

Appotronics, a Shenzhen-based company in the high-tech laser display field, is presenting a premium automotive-grade exterior laser projector, and an All-in-One laser smart headlight at CES.

Lenovo introduced a groundbreaking lineup of AI-powered solutions at CES 2025, including Lenovo AI Now, a powerful on-device personalized AI assistant built on Meta's Llama 3 model, a world's first rollable personal computer (PC), its latest business-focused Copilot+ PC devices, new desktop solutions, advanced monitors, accessories, software as well as gaming devices and solutions.

At the heart of Lenovo's innovation is its Smarter AI for All vision, which integrates cutting-edge AI capabilities into its Copilot+ PCs and solutions.

"With AI at the heart of our personalized, productive and protected experiences, our latest device and software innovations across ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga, Idea, Legion and more not only deliver exceptional performance and versatility but also redefine how users work, create, and play," said Luca Rossi, president of Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group.

In the automobile sector, Zeekr, a premium Chinese electric mobility technology brand, unveiled its new self-designed intelligent driving domain controller at the show, which integrates the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor system-on-a-chip (SoC) running on the safety-certified driving operation system.

The company also unveiled its global fast-charging network strategy to deploy thousands of charging piles in key international markets.

A China-made "Land Aircraft Carrier" attracted lots of attention at the CES show floor. The vehicle from Chinese flying car company XPENG AEROHT made its international debut at CES 2025.

The design of the vehicle allows its air module to be housed entirely within the trunk of the ground module, making it the world's first automated detachable and attachable electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft in a car. It addresses key challenges in existing transportation systems, and empowers users to navigate diverse scenarios and reach destinations in entirely new ways.

DreamSmart, a Chinese startup specializing in wearable augmented reality (AR) innovation, brought its latest AI and AR smart glasses StarV to CES 2025, which can serve multiple scenarios such as AI assistant, translation, navigation, music, teleprompting, and reading.

The light-weight smart glasses features AI capabilities for enhanced efficiency, and could offer barrier-free communication for the hearing-impaired and elderly, bringing better quality to life.

Chinese exhibitors also demonstrated innovations and new solutions in renewable energy and sustainability.

SolaEon Technology, a Chinese manufacturer of new generation solar cells focusing on perovskite photovoltaic (PV) technology, unveiled advanced technology that powers Anker SOLIX's revolutionary solar umbrella and solar cloak.

CES 2025 is running from Tuesday to Friday.

