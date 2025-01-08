China to conduct 10-gigabit optical network pilot projects in 2025

Xinhua) 11:11, January 08, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced Tuesday that the country will implement its superfast 10-gigabit optical network pilot projects in certain cities and regions in 2025.

In a circular, the ministry said the 10-gigabit optical network represents the upgrade and evolution direction for the next-generation optical network, and the pilot will promote the network's evolution toward ultra-high speed, large capacity and intelligence and will be conducive to new industrialization.

It said pilot projects will be specifically launched at important application venues such as residential communities, factories and industrial parks.

The ministry said it will coordinate efforts from all stakeholders in the industry with the aim of building a mature industrial chain and complete industrial system for the 10-gigabit optical network in order to promote the technology's application on a bigger scale.

Candidate projects from cities and regions will be recommended to the ministry by the end of February before the ministry announces a confirmed list of pilot projects at a later date. Assessment of the pilot projects will be carried out after their completion at the end of this year, according to the ministry.

