China in full swing to promote new industrialization: minister

Xinhua) 08:39, December 28, 2023

Visitors watch a robot welding an auto body during the 23rd China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China will vigorously promote new industrialization amid efforts to advance Chinese modernization, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong said at a symposium Wednesday.

China's manufacturing industry has ranked first in the world for 14 consecutive years, while its industrialization development is standing at a new and higher starting point, he said.

Since the beginning of this year, the central government has introduced a series of policies to stabilize the economy, held a national conference to promote new industrialization, and made progress in the high-quality development of key industrial chains, Jin noted.

To basically achieve new industrialization by 2035, China will vigorously promote new industrialization and accelerate the development of a modern industrial system fueled by advanced manufacturing, thereby providing solid material and technological support for Chinese modernization, he said.

Jin also highlighted scientific and technological innovation capabilities, transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, and green and low-carbon development, as well as emerging industries and new industrialization enabled by artificial intelligence.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)