Chinese authorities issue guideline to crack down on drug-laced e-cigarettes as abuse trend observed among youth

Global Times) 10:50, January 08, 2025

The China National Narcotics Control Committee, the Ministry of Public Security, and the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration jointly issued a guideline to intensify the crackdown on illegal activities related to drug-laced e-cigarettes amid rising abuse among the country's youth, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.

The move aims to strengthen efforts against drug-laced and prohibited substance-containing e-cigarettes and bolster inter-agency cooperation for a systematic resolution of the issue, the CCTV report said.

Currently, the abuse of "getting high e-cigarettes," which contain new drugs and substitute substances such as etonitazene and synthetic cannabinoids, is rapidly spreading among teenagers, posing severe risks to public health, particularly to young people, according to the report.

The guideline outlines the necessity to clearly define responsibilities across narcotics control offices, public security agencies, and tobacco monopoly departments at all levels in combating related illegal activities and crimes, establish liaison mechanisms, enhance inter-departmental coordination, and foster a unified crackdown.

Measures will target the illegal production and sale of e-cigarettes, the addition of drugs and substitute substances in the vaping liquid, the illegal manufacturing of new drugs and substitute substances, the use of drug-laced e-cigarettes, and online activities facilitating such practices.

The guideline emphasizes that public security agencies and tobacco monopoly departments should enhance information sharing and law enforcement collaboration, with a focus on tracking and dismantling dens illegally producing e-cigarettes and drug-laced e-cigarettes. They should enhance early warning and monitoring of substitute substances added to the e-cigarettes and review the situation regularly.

It also stressed that relevant authorities should increase public awareness efforts, utilizing diverse media platforms to educate youth on the dangers of drug-laced e-cigarettes and relevant drug control laws, leverage the expertise of national drug laboratories and their branches, and provide technological support for law enforcement efforts.

