China issues guideline for building unified national market

Xinhua) 13:04, January 07, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), on Tuesday released a guideline for building a unified national market.

The move is part of the efforts to implement the key tasks outlined at the tone-setting Central Economic Work Conference held in December 2024, which emphasized the importance of formulating a guideline for building a unified national market.

The guideline aims to encourage all localities and government departments to accelerate their integration into the unified national market and actively support its development, the NDRC said.

The guideline outlined key measures including unifying the underlying institutions and rules of the market, improving the high-standard market infrastructure connectivity, building a unified market for factors and resources, advancing the high-standard integration of goods and services markets, enhancing fair and unified regulation, and curbing unfair market competition and improper intervention.

