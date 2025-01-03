Metro AG to launch first store in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 16:21, January 03, 2025

HAIKOU, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- German retail giant Metro AG is set to open a new store in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, in the second half of this year.

Covering an area of 12,000 square meters, the new store will be situated in Haikou MOVA, a cultural and tourism consumption complex at the heart of the city's bustling business district. The complex integrates duty-free shopping, upscale retail, fast-fashion outlets, sportswear brands and fine dining experiences.

The company entered the Chinese market in 1996, with its first store opened in Shanghai. It now operates 98 stores in China.

The new membership store will offer exclusive discounts and personalized recommendations to customers. To better serve the local market, Metro AG plans to offer products and services tailored to local preferences, with a special emphasis on vacation and leisure-related offerings.

China released a master plan in June 2020 to build the island province into a globally influential and high-level free trade port by the middle of the century. It aims to build Hainan into an international tourism and consumption center by 2025, and a globally influential tourism and consumption destination by 2035.

