Enterprises across China operate at full capacity as new year begins

Xinhua) 11:19, January 04, 2025

An employee works at a production workshop of Jiangsu Xinlei Malt Co., Ltd. in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 3, 2025. Enterprises across China are operating at full capacity to meet production demands at the start of the new year. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Workers of HBIS Group Shijiazhuang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. hoist steel for transport in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 2, 2025. Enterprises across China are operating at full capacity to meet production demands at the start of the new year. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Workers fulfill export orders at a workshop of an automotive electronics company in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 2, 2025. Enterprises across China are operating at full capacity to meet production demands at the start of the new year. (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)

A worker drives a forklift to transfer cathode copper at a Hunan branch of China Minmetals in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 2, 2025. Enterprises across China are operating at full capacity to meet production demands at the start of the new year. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

Employees work at a garment processing company in Taiji Town of Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 3, 2025. Enterprises across China are operating at full capacity to meet production demands at the start of the new year. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

Employees work on a production line at a new energy vehicle enterprise in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 3, 2025. Enterprises across China are operating at full capacity to meet production demands at the start of the new year. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)

Employees work at a lighter parts factory in Huiting Town, Xiayi County, Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 3, 2025. Enterprises across China are operating at full capacity to meet production demands at the start of the new year. (Photo by Wang Gaochao/Xinhua)

Large vessels are under construction at a shipbuilding company in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 2, 2025. Enterprises across China are operating at full capacity to meet production demands at the start of the new year. (Photo by Yang Zhili/Xinhua)

An employee works at the photovoltaic module production workshop of a new energy enterprise in Yucheng County, Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 3, 2025. Enterprises across China are operating at full capacity to meet production demands at the start of the new year. (Photo by Li Heng/Xinhua)

A staff member works at a heavy steel structure engineering company in Hengshan County, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 3, 2025. Enterprises across China are operating at full capacity to meet production demands at the start of the new year. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Zhong Wenxing)